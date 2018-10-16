  • Sábado 20 Octubre 2018
Deportes

Suspenden a juvenil de Holanda por escupir a rival en la cara

Agencias | Martes 16 Octubre 2018 | 10:18 hrs

Tomada de video |

La Asociación de Futbol Holandés no perdonó que su central de la sub 20, Jordan Teze, escupiera por la espalda al capitán de Alemania, Salih Ozcan, por lo que lo suspendió indefinidamente.

El duelo, del pasado 12 de octubre, entre Alemania y Holanda terminó 1-1.



Tras finalizar el encuentro, los jugadores alemanes estrechaban la mano cuando por atrás apareció el holandés de 19 años, para lanzarle el escupitajo.

El momento fue captado por las cámaras.

Es la peor cosa que le puedes hacer a un rival, no podemos tolerar esta acción”, dijo la KNVB y que publica el sitio Sport.es.

Por su parte, el jugador pidió disculpas.

“Me equivoqué. Pido perdón y acepto las consecuencias. Esto no va a volver a pasar”, señaló Teze, quien también agregó que desea volver a jugar para la Oranje pronto y poder demostrar “que he aprendido de este estúpido error”.

