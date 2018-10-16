Suspenden a juvenil de Holanda por escupir a rival en la cara

Dutch U21 player Jordan Teze has been suspended indefinitely by KNVB after he spat at German capt Salih Özcan.

"That's the worst thing you can do to an opponent, we can not tolerate this action."

Well done KNVB for taking action to get it's own house in order. pic.twitter.com/FPzBbuuKTq



— Gilles (@GrimandiTweets) 13 de octubre de 2018