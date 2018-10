Un café en el Reino Unido vende 'galletas de Ronaldo' con dos figuras teniendo sexo

WORLD EXCLUSIVE on @bbchw tomorrow: Worcester cafe starts selling these ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ @Cristiano biscuits - saying they are meant to be humorous after the football star was accused of rape. Is it funny? Hear the full story on the breakfast show tomorrow. #Ronaldo #Worcester pic.twitter.com/KjfyJKVNcn



— Tom Edwards (@tomedwardsbbchw) 15 de octubre de 2018