Well...that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything theyve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words Ive received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq



— Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) 18 de octubre de 2018