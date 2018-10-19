  • Sábado 20 Octubre 2018
Deportes

El terrible momento en que se le "explota" la rodilla a una luchadora de la WWE

Tomada de RT | Viernes 19 Octubre 2018 | 08:17 hrs

Agencias |

Tegan Nox, una joven estrella de la WWE, se enfrenta a más de un año fuera de la competición luego de que su rodilla "explotara" durante una pelea, informa The Sun.

El video, recientemente publicado por la WWE, muestra su duelo contra la luchadora Rhea Ripley. En un momento, Nox, de Gales, se lanzó fuera del 'ring' para atacar a su oponente australiana. Al parecer, en esa embestida se lesionó la rodilla, porque luego en la grabación se ve el duro momento en que Nox, sufriendo un dolor inaguantable y visiblemente frustrada, golpea las escaleras.

La luchadora gales incluso trató de continuar la pelea pero fue derribada por su oponente, golpeando su rodilla ya lesionada contra el piso. Finalmente, el dolor se hizo demasiado fuerte y se desplomó en el suelo.

La situación se vivió en agosto, pero recién ahora Nox y la WWE revelaron la gravedad de la lesión sufrida por la luchadora y han difundido varios videos sobre lo ocurrido.

Otro clip desgarrador, grabado después del evento, muestra a médicos que le brindan asistencia a Nox, mientras que la leyenda de la WWE, Triple H, intenta consolarla.

Nox acudió a las redes sociales para revelar lo abrumada que estaba por el apoyo mostrado. "Me diagnosticaron numerosas lesiones en la pierna izquierda… Básicamente, mi rodilla explotó y se armó un gran lío", escribió la deportista.

"Triple H fue una de las primeras de muchas personas [que me apoyaron] y nunca olvidaré las palabras que mencionó. Dijo que 'esto es solo un bache en la carretera'", recordó Nox. La luchadora indicó que ya lleva dos meses rehabilitación y que "va de maravilla".

