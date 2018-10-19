Deportes
Agencias |
Nox acudió a las redes sociales para revelar lo abrumada que estaba por el apoyo mostrado. "Me diagnosticaron numerosas lesiones en la pierna izquierda… Básicamente, mi rodilla explotó y se armó un gran lío", escribió la deportista.
EXCLUSIVE: After suffering a heartbreaking injury in the Quarterfinals, @TeganNoxWWE_ receives words of comfort from @WWE COO @TripleH. #WWEMYC pic.twitter.com/pa1PlTNcej
— WWE (@WWE) 18 de octubre de 2018
Well...that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything theyve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words Ive received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) 18 de octubre de 2018
