VIDEO: Graban a un enorme cocodrilo con un leopardo entre los dientes

Internacional
|
"Después de comer fuimos a ver qué pasaba detrás la cerca de Lower Sabie [el campamento]. ¡Nos sorprendió descubrir a un enorme cocodrilo que acababa de cazar un leopardo! Es triste, pero la naturaleza es así. Eventualmente arrastró al leopardo hacia el río y lo perdimos de vista".
"After dinner, we went to see what was at the fence at Lower Sabie. We were shocked to find that this huge croc had just caught a leopard! So sad, but I guess that this is nature. It eventually dragged the leopard towards the river and we lost sight of it." Seen a recently at Lower Sabie #tingedby Kevin Isakow If you are in the park and want these kind of sightings alerts in real time, join out WhatsApp group! Send us a dm to join. Tags: #Nature#travel#vacation#view#adventure#outdoors#explore#lucky#wilderness#Tourist#Visiting#animal#camping#wild#africa#wildlife#safari#Krugernationalpark#Kruger#Krugerpark#Knp#Exploring#naturephotography#videos #viral#leopards#crocodile#video#leopard
Tambien te puede interesar
Las más leídas