Internacional

VIDEO: Graban a un enorme cocodrilo con un leopardo entre los dientes

RT | Viernes 12 Octubre 2018 | 19:46 hrs

Un turista que visitaba el Parque Nacional de Kruger, en Sudáfrica, filmó a un gran cocodrilo que llevaba entre sus mandíbulas a un leopardo al que acababa de dar caza. El video ha sido publicado en Latest Sightings de Instagram.

El autor del video comenta que el reptil se encontraba cerca de la valla del campamento turístico.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"After dinner, we went to see what was at the fence at Lower Sabie. We were shocked to find that this huge croc had just caught a leopard! So sad, but I guess that this is nature. It eventually dragged the leopard towards the river and we lost sight of it." Seen a recently at Lower Sabie #tingedby Kevin Isakow If you are in the park and want these kind of sightings alerts in real time, join out WhatsApp group! Send us a dm to join. Tags: #Nature#travel#vacation#view#adventure#outdoors#explore#lucky#wilderness#Tourist#Visiting#animal#camping#wild#africa#wildlife#safari#Krugernationalpark#Kruger#Krugerpark#Knp#Exploring#naturephotography#videos #viral#leopards#crocodile#video#leopard

Una publicación compartida por Latest Sightings - Kruger (@latestkruger) el

"Después de comer fuimos a ver qué pasaba detrás la cerca de Lower Sabie [el campamento]. ¡Nos sorprendió descubrir a un enorme cocodrilo que acababa de cazar un leopardo! Es triste, pero la naturaleza es así. Eventualmente arrastró al leopardo hacia el río y lo perdimos de vista".

El Parque Nacional de Kruger se encuentra en el noreste de Sudáfrica. Su territorio alberga aproximadamente unos 1.500 leones, 12.000 elefantes, 2.500 búfalos, un millar de leopardos y 5.000 rinocerontes. En el parque viven también ejemplares de cocodrilo del Nilo, una especie que puede crecer hasta cinco metros de longitud. Son extremadamente agresivos e incluso son capaces de matar a animales tan grandes y fuertes como el rinoceronte negro, el hipopótamo, la jirafa, el búfalo africano y el león.

